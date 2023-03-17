The expected refusal of the ruling SDSM – DUI – AA coalition to allow a vote on the proposed amnesty of the April 27th protesters caused recriminations on the political scene.

Aware that the vote will fail, some of the VMRO-DPMNE members of Parliament, who support the amnesty, were absent from the vote. Levica leader Dimitar Apasiev seized on this to attack VMRO-DPMNE as being unwilling to support the political prisoners held by the SDSM led regime.

But Apasiev himself, as a former activist of the SDSM led Colored Revolution, and later a legal expert of Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, called for politically motivated arrests. In the specific case of the April 27th protesters, he accused them of violently attacking the Parliament and of almost causing a murder.