The Levica party issued a statement regarding the incident in which its official was detained for allegedly driving under influence. Bojan Bogeski was described in media reports as bodyguard to Levica party leader Dimitar Apasiev, with a prior criminal record for violent incidents.

Levica claims that Bogeski is not Apasiev’s bodyguard and that he was harassed by the police while driving with a six years old child and that he was not under the influence of alcohol. “The vehicle was searched without a warrant and the officers acted aggressively, aiming to intimidate. For this, Levica will take legal steps against the members of the special police force”, the party said.