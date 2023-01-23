The Interior Ministry is placing huge orders to private companies to provide food for police officers, even though it has its own modern facilities, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party said in a statement, accusing Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski of abusing his position to line the pockets of companies close to him.

In the midst of a difficult economic crisis, the Interior Ministry gave no less than 13 million EUR to a company close to Spasovski for catering services. This is yet another suspicious deal made despite the fact that the Ministry has its own kitchens and staff, the party said.

The contracts, signed with the Industrial Service company, are worth 13 million EUR and cover a police center in the western part of Skopje and the Idrizovo prison.