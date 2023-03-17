Revelations about the scandalous contract to oversee the major Bechtel highway deal keep coming. The IRD consortium, which was awarded the oversight job for 20 million EUR, includes companies linked with Russian capital, in corruption in Armenia, unethical practices in Macedonia, and one of them is actually registered for production of laundry.

Bojan Stojanoski from VMRO-DPMNE today informed that this latest company, Electra Solutions, was even awarded 65,000 EUR from the notoriously corrupt Innovation Fund, for “digital management of construction projects”. Even though the company has no experience in highway construction management, the awarding of the original contract, but also of the “innovation grant” only further paints it as a partisan outfit close to the ruling SDSM party.