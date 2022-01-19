The number of newly diagnosed coronavirus cases jumped by 2,051 today – out of just 6,353 tests, showing that the new wave of the illness is intensifying. The number of active cases is now racing toward 20,000, a number which will likely be reached with tomorrow’s report.
The Healthcare Ministry informed that 7 patients died over the past day. The deceased were aged between 48 and 86. Also, 7 additional patients who died in the first half of January, but were not registered at the time, were included in the report. They were aged between 47 and 89.
