The children and spouses of SDS and DUI government officials fill the judiciary. The authorities have turned the courts and prosecutor’s offices into nursing homes for the families of officials, reacted VMRO-DPMNE.

Talat Xhaferi is the head of the Legislature, and the first in the legislative power, and his son Barlet Xhaferi becomes the new public prosecutor, his boss will be the staff from DUI Islam Abazi, whose wife also becomes the public prosecutor, reminds VMRO-DPMNE.

Where else in Europe is the husband the head of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the wife a public prosecutor employed in his term? The daughter of the organized crime prosecutor Gordana Smakoska, Biljana Smakoska, is also a new prosecutor, and Dragan Josifovski, the son of the SPO prosecutor, Elizabeta Josifovska, is a new judge.

New prosecutors will be the son of judge Enver Behxeti, Jetmir Bexheti, as well as the son of High Administrative Court judge Subhi Jakupi, Ilir Jakupi.

The government of SDS and DUI not only divided the judiciary but also made it a den of nepotism.

How can citizens believe in justice, when the children and spouses of the politicians who are the cause of the state in which the state is in will deliver justice?

What kind of justice can the people expect, when the judiciary has metastasized from nepotism? Rooted changes and a merit system are needed, where quality will be valued.