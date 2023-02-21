Bomb threats were sent to the e-mail addresses of several media outlets, including “360 Degrees”, about the placement of explosive devices in several locations in the capital. According to the threatening message, bomb threats were sent to the presidential residence Villa Vodno, several museums and shopping centers, hotels, and public facilities.
As can be seen from the message, it was sent from the email address [email protected]
The message, the subject of which is “threat”, was sent to the email address of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in addition to the email addresses of the media outlets.
And if today’s MASSACRE is not enough, we will plant explosives in MANY more locations in the coming days. We will not stop while the government is on the move. Make the Right Decision. We will not stop until the corrupt SDSM government leaves. The authorities already KNOW what they should be doing, but they are not doing it. The letter was sent a long time ago. That’s why victims MUST fall today, the threat reads, as reported by 360 degrees.
