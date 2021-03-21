The coronavirus curfew, i.e. the Government’s decision on restriction of movement between 10 pm and 5 am, introduced on March 10, ends as of Monday – March 22.

Minister of Health Venko Filipce does not rule out the possibility of introducing additional restrictions if the current ones do not give the desired results in managing the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

New assessment for the introduction of restrictions that would mean increasing curfew hours and reducing the working hours of cafes and restaurants, as announced, will be done on Monday, and the Commission for Infectious Diseases and Minister Filipce believe that at the beginning of this week we will have results from the curfew that was introduced 11 days ago.