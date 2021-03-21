VMRO-DPMNE’s Patriotic Institute and Youth Forces Union to stage protest under the motto “Gathering for Freedom” Macedonia 21.03.2021 / 10:26 The Patriotic Institute and the Youth Forces Union of VMRO-DPMNE will stage Sunday a protest under the motto “Gathering for Freedom”. The protest will take place at 12:00 o’clock outside the Stip prison. Peaceful “Gathering for Freedom” to be held Sunday in front of the Stip prison in support of the defenders of Macedonia’s Constitution protestPatriotic InstituteYouth Forces Union Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 16.03.2021 VMRO-DPMNE’s Union of Women to stage protest in front of Health Ministry: We are all Jildiz – Impunity means approval Macedonia 02.03.2021 Prosecutors ask that three Albanian protesters are detained after attacking police officers and injuring a journalist on Friday Macedonia 01.03.2021 Event industry stages protest, calls on government for financial support Macedonia News Elections in SDSM same as elections held in North Korea Curfew ends Monday, new restrictions to be imposed if necessary If you have a little reason stop the census, 50,000 people will get infected! Tough choice: Today SDSM members will choose between Zoran and Zaev Osmani expresses support to Bulgaria over spy affair with Russia Carovska husband’s company and Silegov conclude contract to film the forests in Skopje with a drone 100 Macedonian journalists to get vaccinated in Serbia organized by MAN 24 die, including a 35-year-old patient, 1,299 new Covid-19 cases .
