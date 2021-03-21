In conditions of pandemic and crisis situation in Macedonia, Zaev is determined to conduct a census. His goal is only one – realization of the inter-party agreement. He doesn’t care about the health of the citizens at all, said VMRO-DPMNE.

Zaev does not see that all countries are postponing the census, nor does he listen to the recommendations of Eurostat saying – be careful it is a pandemic, it is not time for a census. However, the government is determined, with all the capacity it lacks, to conduct a population census! In such epidemiological conditions, the census should be stopped! The danger of conducting a census is great!, reads the party’s statement.

According to the party, unvaccinated enumerators will mean a massive spread of the virus and a potential 2,400 victims from the census alone, and it is estimated that about 50,000 people will get infected.

They did not even manage to get vaccines, so at least the enumerators who will go from house to house should be vaccinated. If you have a little reason stop the census procedure. The time will come when you will be held accountable for all actions, and the most serious are the endangerment of the lives and health of the citizens of Macedonia!, VMRO-DPMNE said.