On Sunday, March 21, at 12 o’clock, the patriotic institute of VMRO DPMNE “Goce Delcev” and the Youth Forces Union of VMRO DPMNE are organizing a peaceful “Gathering for Freedom” in front the Stip prison where the defenders of the Constitution of Macedonia are serving their sentences.

We are gathering to give fraternal and friendly support to them to persevere in the battle for justice and freedom, and to tell those who imprisoned them that they will be held accountable for this crime, and for the betrayal. And for everything else. Let this gathering be the beginning of the struggle for final freedom for Macedonia and the Macedonian people, Aleksandar Pandov, President of the Patriotic Institute of VMRO-DPMNE, wrote on Facebook, urging people to join the peaceful gathering on Sunday.

