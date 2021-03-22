Aleksandar Pandov, president of the Patriotic Institute of VMRO DPMNE told Radio Lider that Zoran Zaev with the harmful agreement with Greece erases the history of Macedonia and that now it is even more dangerous that he is making trades with Bulgaria and pushes the strategy of Bulgaria that Macedonians and Bulgarians are one people divided into two states.

Pandov emphasized that the statements of Prime Minister Zaev went in the direction to show that Macedonia and Bulgaria have a common history and that they have the same language. Pandov said that such harmful agreements in Macedonia will be annulled and that they are not accepted by VMRO DPMNE.