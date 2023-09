The ex-PM Zoran Zaev and the former intelligence officer, Zoran Verushevski, didn’t show up at the Skopje Criminal Court as witnesses.

They were supposed to face the prosecutor Artan Ayro and the defendants, the ex-director of the Secret Service, Sasho Mijalkov, the former MoI, Gordana Jankulovska, and the others accused in the case “Target – Fortress”, based on wiretaped conversations provided by Zaev and Verushevski.