Four members of the Macedonian Government, led by First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi, and the Speaker of Parliament Talat Xhaferi joined their party leader Ali Ahmeti to visit a mattress factory in Kosovo this weekend.

The group, which included the ministers of finance, economy and education, as well as one former DUI ministers, went to the Comodita factory in Gjakovica, which employs thousands of people in the west of the country.