The Anti-Discrimination Commission warns that the Education Ministry can face a discrimination lawsuit after it abjectly failed to provide textbooks to elementary school students.
According to Vesna Bendevska, head of the Commission, about a third of the textbooks haven’t been printed in time. Of 126 books in total, 43 have not been printed and distributed.
The Ministry is bound by law to provide the textbooks. This constitutes discrimination against the students and it has not been fixed by the start of the school year, Bendevska said.
