I can say with full accountability that since I took the managerial position at the Clinic for Radiotherapy and Oncology in November 2022, all patients receive the prescribed therapy based on the indications, the dose, and the type of drug prescribed by the patient’s doctor, without any manipulation of the drugs, the current manager of the Oncology Clinic, Dr. Violeta Klisarovska said at Monday’s press conference.

She appeared to the competent institutions to speed up the investigation and name the perpetrators.

“In order to reject the so-called collective guilt which now shadows the whole institution, that is over the entire medical personnel of the clinic, and distorts the trust between the doctors and the patients, which directly affects the citizens’ health”, Dr. Klisarvska said.