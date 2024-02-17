The President of the State Election Commission (SEC), Aleksandar Dashtevski, has assured that the concurrent electoral processes and overlaps will not impede the progress of the pre-election campaign. However, he emphasized that during the election silence period for the presidential elections, the campaign for parliamentary elections must come to a temporary halt for 48 hours.

Dashtevski explained, “During the election silence period for the presidential elections, the campaign will need to be suspended for 48 hours to prevent potential abuse. This brief pause is necessary to ensure a fair electoral process. It will allow candidates advancing to the second round and those vying for parliamentary seats to resume their campaigns after the specified period.”

Addressing the recently announced procedure to modify the system, enabling citizens to choose whether to vote exclusively for the president or the parliamentary elections at the polling station, Dashtevski acknowledged that implementing this software change requires time. However, he assured that the fundamental right of citizens to make such a choice will be upheld.

Expressing optimism about the completion of the SEC composition, Dashtevski also commented positively on the overall progress of pre-election activities, stating that they have been proceeding well thus far.