On the eve of the party’s extraordinary congress, Arben Taravari, the leader of the Alliance for Albanians (AA), shared his expectations late Friday regarding key decisions, including confirmation of a coalition with the opposition bloc of ethnic Albanians and his candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections.

Taravari outlined the dual purposes of the congress, stating, “The first is to secure support from the congress to run for the president of the country and to begin collecting signatures. The second is to confirm the coalition, which is scheduled for tomorrow, and then we will have another point regarding statutory amendments to provisions that were evidently misused in the past period.”

Responding to inquiries about the legitimacy of the congress called by the former party president Sela and the party’s assembly president, scheduled for Sunday, Taravari asserted, “This is the legitimate congress.” He emphasized the requirement for two-thirds of the delegates to convene a meeting, stating that Sela did not have even half of them.

When questioned about his preference for an opposing candidate from the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), Taravari expressed a preference for the president of DUI, Ali Ahmeti.

The congress, convened two days before Sela’s scheduled gathering, is seen as a crucial event where Taravari may be held accountable and potentially ousted due to his coalition decision with the support of the opposition parties of ethnic Albanians. Taravari, backed by the AA leadership and the opposition bloc of ethnic Albanians, including the European Alliance for Change coalition, announced his candidacy for President in the upcoming election.