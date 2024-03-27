An event held in front of the Ministry of Defense on Wednesday marked both the four-year anniversary of North Macedonia’s NATO accession and the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of the General Staff of the Army. Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska highlighted the historical significance of March 27, emphasizing its role in shaping Macedonia’s sovereignty and the creation of the Macedonian Army. She stressed the country’s commitment to peace, democracy, and security, reaffirmed by its NATO membership. Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, Bojan Marichikj, underscored the importance of NATO membership in ensuring territorial integrity and citizen security, especially evident in light of recent events in Ukraine. Brigadier General Simeon Trajkovski announced the official recognition of March 28 as the Day of the General Staff of the Army, highlighting the organization’s pivotal role in securing the country’s borders and integrating with NATO’s military structure. Trajkovski concluded by affirming the Army’s dedication to its mission and its successful navigation towards NATO membership.