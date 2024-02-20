The procurement of military equipment, backed by a EUR 9 million contribution from the European Peace Facility (EPF), is progressing as planned, as confirmed in the inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee at the House of the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia, according to a Ministry of Defense press release.

The Committee, comprised of representatives from the Ministry of Defense, Army General Staff, European Peace Facility implementation organization, ITF Enhancing Human Security from Slovenia, and the EU Delegation in Skopje, is tasked with overseeing the project’s implementation. Brigadier General Simeon Trajkovski, Director of the Army General Staff, emphasized that EU assistance will enhance the Army’s capabilities and impact defense development and interoperability.

Ambassador Tomaž Lovrenčič, Director of ITF Enhancing Human Security, the agency implementing the EPF project, reported that planned activities have commenced and are progressing according to strategic goals, priorities, and equipment delivery deadlines. The first equipment delivery is anticipated in April this year.

José Carlos Engra Moreno, International Relations Officer at the European Commission, underscored the significance of Western Balkan countries for Europe’s security. He highlighted ongoing similar projects in the region, stating that the funds for this project are designated for procuring equipment for the light infantry battalion group, including logistics, medical, engineering, training equipment, communication and information systems, and intelligence capacities.