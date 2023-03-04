A disciplinary commission took statements yesterday from three prosecutors Vilma Ruskoska, Ivana Trajceva and Elizabeta Josifovska, who are being sidelined from the service after they began internal investigations against the powerful head of the Financial Police Arafat Muaremi. Ruskoska also initiated investigations into Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, and was promptly removed from office as Special Prosecutor.

Ruskoska, who was a loyal prosecutor of the Zaev regime and went after VMRO-DPMNE officials in politically motivated cases, is suspended after her move against SDSM officials Spasovski and Muaremi, and now the three face charges for abuse of office from Muaremi. Chief prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski sided with Muaremi and suspended the three prosecutors.