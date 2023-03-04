Industrial bakeries will begin to deliver some quantities of bread at the regulated price of 33 denars per loaf, which was mandated by the Kovacevski Government.

The companies announce that they will sue the Government for damages, because they see the price as far below the realistic market price.

The Government’s order will cause us financial damage of 1.5 million EUR a month. In the next three months we will look for ways to survive, and we will begin a legal procedure to seek damages, said Goran Malisic, head of the chamber of industrial bakeries and mills.

The Government ordered these companies to deliver at least 80 percent of the quantity of bread they produced in previous months. It’s not clear whether the industry will meet this quota at the regulated price.