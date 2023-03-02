VMRO-DPMNE proposed measures that would have avoided the bread shortages, said the party’s Vice President Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska in her Sitel TV interview, as Macedonia woke to a second day with almost no bread in the major stores. After the failed attempt to reduce food prices by offering electricity subsidies, the Kovacevski Government lashed out at bread producers and capped the price at 0.5 EUR per loaf, which prompted an immediate end to production from the two dozen largest industrial bakeries.

A year ago we proposed that we expand the reserves of flour and that we help producers by providing them with cheaper oil and flour, as well as tax breaks. These measures were meant to reduce the food prices. But the Government continued to make decisions based on daily politics. VMRO-DPMNE proposed the necessary steps but SDSM policies led us to where we are today, Dimitrieska said.

She also called on prosecutors to investigate First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi for allegedly approving the purchase of low quality grain for the strategic reserves, which now leaves the country without an important tool to respond to the crisis.