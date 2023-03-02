Trpe Deanoski, head of the UPOZ union that represents public sector employees, called out the Government for the failure to keep the salaries rising in pace with inflation.

Even with the minimum wage increases, the rise in inflation is far greater than the rise in salaries. In just one year, inflation went up over 60 percent. The public sector salary hikes do not keep up with inflation, Deanoski said.

Macedonia is facing a serious inflation problem, with spikes in the price of basic food items.