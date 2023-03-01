Across the country, citizens are reporting bread shortages at the stores. The main industrial bakeries did not make the morning deliveries, after Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski froze the price of bread to 0.5 EUR per half a kilogram loaf.

We all agreed to respect the decision of our chamber that was reached on Monday, sources in the chamber of industrial bakeries told the MIA news agency.

The two dozen largest such facilities gathered on Monday and warned the Government that they can’t operate under fixed prices.

Kovacevski is angry at the bakeries because they didn’t reduce prices enough after the Government approved a package of energy subsidies to help them cope with the spiking electricity prices. The bakeries insisted that their costs are not affected only by electricity and that they reduced prices as much as they could.

The subsidies were removed on Monday and as of yesterday, the prices are fixed by order of the Government.