Citizens are reporting bread shortages in the stores a day after Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski froze the price of bread to 0.5 EUR per loaf of half a kilogram.

The move was made after Kovacevski’s failed attempt to reduce food prices by giving energy subsidies to industrial bakers. Other cost increases prevented a meaningful price reduction and the angry Prime Minister ordered the price freeze, even after the producers said that they will shut down rather then sell bread at a loss.