The Kovacevski Government left the citizens without bread, accused the VMRO-DPMNE party, as Macedonia enters its third day with the large industrial bakeries shut down. The Kovacevski Government capped the price of bread at a maximum of 33 denars per 450 grams loaf, which prompted two dozen major producers to stop working.

The citizens are suffering from the criminal policies of SDS and DUI, which are devastating their living standards. We have record inflation, prices spike every day, real wages are going down as do retirement incomes, the opposition party said in a statement.