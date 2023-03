The bread shortages, caused by the SDSM – DUI government, reminded public commentators on Zoran Zaev’s statements several years ago. Some have shared a video where Zaev says that his party will bring about EU and NATO membership, but warning citizens that they won’t automatically mean bread for all.

We will have more money, better infrastructure, but you can’t spread EU and nATO on bread, Zaev used to say, and his prediction now came true.