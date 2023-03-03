VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski accused the Government of scandalous corruption, after it was revealed that a businessman close to First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi purchased a hotel in the Popova Sapka ski resort, for just 55,000 EUR. The construction company that sold the hotel, Granit, was awarded large highway contracts, that are under Grubi’s management.

This is another illustration that the new Government is not voted in to amend the Constitution but to resume with corruption. An entire hotel sold at a price of a small apartment, to a person which, as the media report, is close to the DUI party. What more is there to say? A person feels shame being part of this political scene, sharing space with these people, Mickoski said.