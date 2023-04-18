In the coming days the Justice Ministry is expected to announce the names of the legal experts it will name to a committee that is supposed to draft constitutional amendments in accordance with the Bulgarian demands.

Opposition parties refuse to take part in this process, and the committee will be staffed by Government supporters. It’s still unclear whether Bulgaria will be satisfied with the proposal to simply add the Bulgarian nation to the Preamble, along with other minorities, or if it will ask for a more thorough rewrite of the Preamble. Bulgaria blocks Macedonia’s EU accession and wants Macedonia to accept the Bulgarian historic narrative before it is allowed to join the EU.