Drowning in lake Dojran Macedonia 14.08.2023 / 8:54 A 42 year old man from Stip drowned today in lake Dojran. The man took a small paddle boat to go for a swim deeper in the lake, but soon fell from it and disappeared. Rescuers were dispatched to look for the man, but could only retrieve the body.
