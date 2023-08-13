The Government and Albanian parties in Macedonia today marked the 22nd anniversary of the signing of the Ohrid Framework Treaty, which ended the inter-ethnic war started by Ali Ahmeti’s NLA/UCK terrorist organization.

The treaty, which formally turned Macedonia into an multi-ethnic country, was celebrated by Albanian parties with a gathering at the Skenderbeg statue in downtown Skopje, for a peace festival.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski issued a statement, saying that the treaty allowed Macedonia to continue to develop with societal cohesion and as part of the “European concept of unity through diversity”.