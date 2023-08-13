The Government and Albanian parties in Macedonia today marked the 22nd anniversary of the signing of the Ohrid Framework Treaty, which ended the inter-ethnic war started by Ali Ahmeti’s NLA/UCK terrorist organization.
The treaty, which formally turned Macedonia into an multi-ethnic country, was celebrated by Albanian parties with a gathering at the Skenderbeg statue in downtown Skopje, for a peace festival.
Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski issued a statement, saying that the treaty allowed Macedonia to continue to develop with societal cohesion and as part of the “European concept of unity through diversity”.
Macedonia is a country – example of a functional, sustainable and multi-ethnic democracy, which practices European values. We are a society that guarantees equal rights and obligations for all ethnic communities, for all Macedonians, Albanians, Turks, Serbs, Vlachs, Roma, Bosniaks and others. Our fatherland is a small scale of Europe, and our respect for our differences is our advantage, Kovacevski said.
