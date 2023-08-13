VMRO-DPMNE asked President Stevo Pendarovski to stop pretending that he is concerned about the displays of Albanian nationalism in the country, after the President tried to transfer the blame to the municipal authorities for the renaming of streets in the city of Skopje.

Pendarovski has zero support in the public and shows complete lack of knowledge of the responsibilities of the institutions. The decision to rename the 2nd Macedonian Brigade boulevard was made by the Council of the city of Skopje, with prior approval of the Government. Instead of ingratiating himself to DUI and SDS, Pendarovski should ask them about their responsibility in this matter, the opposition party said in a statement.