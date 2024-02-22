On Wednesday, the leadership of SDSM made a decision to endorse Stevo Pendarovski for a second term as president. According to party sources, the decision to support Pendarovski’s candidacy was reached during a meeting today. This resolution is slated to be presented to the members of the party’s Executive and Central Boards in the upcoming days. Scheduled meetings with coalition partners are already in the pipeline, and the official nominating convention is scheduled for March 3.

SDSM asserted, “Pendarovski is the victorious candidate, exhibiting the highest coalition capacity and sharing a robust vision for the country’s European future alongside SDSM and the progressive, democratic block parties. In his current term, he successfully restored the integrity and credibility of the President’s institution, demonstrating what it means to be a President for all citizens.”