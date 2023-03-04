Dragi Raskovski, the disgraced former chief of staff to Zoran Zaev, faces corruption charges, but is keeping himself busy by writing letters to the public on various burning topics. In his latest dispatch, Raskovski offers his help, as an IT expert, to uncover the source of the emailed bomb threats that have paralyzed education in Skopje.

Raskovski’s advice includes setting up websites for fake schools, to determine if the source of the threats can spot the difference or is using AI to find school emails.