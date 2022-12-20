In an interview with the Macedonian Television, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski blamed the Government of making the security system completely non-functional, as seen after the months of false bomb threats aimed at schools which have panicked the country. The security services have been unable to identify the source of the emailed threats.

President Pendarovski acts as some kind of an analyst who says nothing specific, and is constantly shocked and confused, instead of convening the Security Council. As for Kovacevski and Spasovski, what else to say? The public sees they complete incompetence and their disastrous approach to the job. The fake bomb threats, these incidents, show that the system does not function and that the people leading it are incompetent, Mickoski said.

The one arrest was politically motivated and aimed against a young opposition activist who was clearly falsely tarred. The threats continued to pour in and the Government labeled them as hybrid warfare, but can’t put an end to them. Dozens of elementary and high schools as well as shopping malls, the Skopje airport and the main transportation hub had to be evacuated over the past months, with the incidents intensifying in the past week.