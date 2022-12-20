Two patients died of Covid-19 in the period from December 12 to 18 this year, according to the weekly report published by the Public Health Institute today.

Out of 2,911 tests performed in the accredited laboratories, 206 new Covid-19 cases were detected in one week. According to the report, the number of infected people is increasing everywhere. Out of 206 cases, 139 were registered in Skopje.

The number of cases compared to last week has increased by 12.8 percent. There are new cases in 15 cities in the country, with an increase of 59.7% compared to last week. The positivity rate ranges from 4.6% to 9.0%, averaging 6.8%.

During the last week, 58 reinfections were reported, by 52.6% more than the previous week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, 345,402 people have been infected with Covid-19 in Macedonia, and 9,608 patients have died.