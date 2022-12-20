The aim of the government is to stop the municipal bonds, which are being issued for the first time in Macedonia, warns the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski.

The goal of the government is to block all possible sources of funds for the realization of projects for the next year, because they think that if the mayors do not implement projects with those funds, the rating of the mayors will drop, as a result, the rating of VMRO-DPMNE will drop, and the rating of Kovacevski and SDSM will grow. They are lying. Those who advise them are lying because the people know exactly how to recognize and without those funds, the mayors of VMRO-DPMNE will give more than their maximum, through honest, courageous, responsible and dedicated work to deliver what they promised. And in the next early parliamentary elections, they will go into opposition, which will last for many years, because we should never again allow such politicians, evil politicians, to lead Macedonia, says Mickoski.