Ombudsman Naser Ziberi personally doubts that there is sufficient willingness, capacity and resources in the competent institutions to change the situation with the low confidence of the citizens in the judiciary.

Ziberi, commenting on the IRI poll on the decline of citizens’ trust in the judiciary, at today’s press conference, clarified that here he is primarily referring to the State Judicial Council and the Council of Public Prosecutors.

Without any more active role of all segments of the government. I mean the Government, the Parliament, the Judiciary, it is unlikely that there will be any more serious improvement. We should have waited for the US Embassy, the EU, etc. to signal and criticize us. to make us aware that the situation is not good, said Ziberi.

Regarding the protection of human rights in the area of justice, Ziberi pointed out that the largest number of complaints to the institution of the Ombudsman comes from this area, that is, the judiciary, the judiciary, with sub-areas – basic courts, executors, lawyers, notaries, etc.