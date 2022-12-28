An Albanian prime minister is an agreement between the parties that he expects to be respected, said ombudsman Naser Siberi when asked if he still dreams of becoming prime minister.

The image of the first prime minister, I believe, left an impression on all citizens, and this undoubtedly represents curiosity for everyone. I believe that this promise is not just a forgotten promise, I believe that the agreement between the two main subjects in government will be respected and will be realized in the last three months, the former SDSM leader confirmed personally that it was agreed and that such a promise for the Albanians will become a reality, said Ziberi on TV Alsat.

Asked if he felt manipulated by DUI, since he was promised the prime minister’s position and he ended up as the ombudsman, Ziberi said that he was offered the position of first deputy prime minister, minister of justice and many other positions, but that it was his decision not to be involved in the executive branch.