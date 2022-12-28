The Mayor of Kumanovo, Maksim Dimitrievski, informed that the Municipal Council accepted his proposal and unanimously made a decision to subsidize public transportation in the next six months with a tendency to continue in the future. Dimitrievski says that in this way, a contribution will be made to reducing the city’s traffic congestion, as well as air pollution.

With this decision, citizens in the coming period will be able to use public transportation for their needs free of charge. In times of economic and energy crisis, the citizens of the Municipality of Kumanovo get the opportunity for significant savings in the family budget. With this, we will contribute to reducing traffic congestion in the central city area and reducing air pollution. In addition, we will strive to improve the level of service in public transportation in Kumanovo and to stimulate as many citizens as possible to use public transportation for their own needs, emphasizes Dimitrievski.