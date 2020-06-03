Analyses of trends in recent days have shown several locations across the country having a fast spread of the virus and clusters that appear as a result of non-observance of the preventive measures. Family gatherings, failure to wear protective equipment, non-observance of measures in passenger transport and organization of work operations are the leading causes for the rise of new cases in Skopje, the Kumanovo-Lipkovo region, Tetovo and its adjacent municipalities, and Stip and its surrounding, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Wednesday.

He told a daily press conference it is good to see the rest of the country being stable, with only sporadic cases, “which confirms that the strategy yields results where measures are observed.”

The Government has decided to reinstate the curfew for the purpose of preventing the virus spread.

This new wave is a direct consequence of the disrespect of the clearly prescribed measures, but also the belated or poor punishment actions by the competent ministry. I hope that the few remaining skeptics will finally realize that the virus is no joke. Even after almost 100 press conferences and thousands of calls and messages, a small portion of the population refuses to accept reality and own responsibility. The health workers, the Government, the institutions are helpless without the people’s help, noted Filipce.

He claimed that all measures, decisions and recommendations until now have been precise, medically justified and timely.