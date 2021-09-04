The first baby born to a family from the group of 149 Afghan refugees that were sent to Macedonia was discharged from hospital and is with the family. The baby boy, weighing at 3.2 kg, was named Islam. The Red Cross organized a celebration in honor of the baby, including mekici – the fried dough that is traditionally served in these occasions in Macedonia.

This initial group of refugees who fled Kabul after the defeat of the US/NATO led military mission and the Afghan Government are accommodated at the Bellevue hotel, on the highway leading from Skopje to the airport. Other hotels around the capital are also being prepared in expectation that more Afghans will be sent to Macedonia.