The first change that will be enacted by the next VMRO-DPMNE led Government will be to restore print school books, said the party leader Hristijan Mickoski. Education Minister Mila Carovska from SDSM is currently pushing for digitalization of the school books, which seems like the latest attempt by the party to rewrite history books under pressure from Greece and Bulgaria.

No country in the world has introduced digital only schooling. This is not a reform. We have 25,000 children without computers – how are they supposed to get educated?, Mickoski asked.