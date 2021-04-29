Macedonia will lose 1.2 million EUR in grants from the European Union, because of a corrupt official in the Public Administration Ministry. Jahi Jahija, who was a high placed Secretary in the MIOA ministry under Damjan Mancevski, took tens of thousands of euros in bribes from an EU based company to rig contracts in their favor. The case was uncovered in 2019 when Jahija was detained.

Prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska said that Macedonia is now expected to pay back the funds.