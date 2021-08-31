All 149 people who arrived from Afghanistan will be tested for Covid-19 and if there are positive cases they will be placed into a two-week quarantine.

A pregnant woman from Afghanistan who arrived late Monday by plane at the International Airport in Skopje was immediately transferred to the Gynecology Clinic, because she is in the 39th week of pregnancy and is expected to give birth at any moment. On the plane, among the 149 citizens from Afghanistan who arrived in Skopje via Georgia, there were another four pregnant women.