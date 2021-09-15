A new group of Afghan refugees is expected to arrive at the Skopje International Airport today, the Government informed on Wednesday.

According to the Government, the media crews that will be accredited should arrive no later than 4 pm.

No statements of government officials are expected upon arrival, the Government said.

The first group of 149 Afghans arrived in the country on August 31, including women and children. These are Afghans who have worked for international organizations and their families.