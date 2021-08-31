Both elementary schools and high schools are ready to implement the Plan and Protocols for in-person classes starting September 1. This is nothing new, given that last year about 40 percent of the total number of students attended in-person classes and fortunately we had no virus transmission in schools, said Minister of Education and Science Mila Carovska.

The Minister of Education and Science Mila Carovska emphasized Monday that there are no discussions for changing the teaching model decided by the Commission for Infectious Diseases. An exception, she says, was made regarding the request of the local Coordination Headquarters in Tetovo to switch to online teaching for the first two weeks of the school year in the local high schools due to the epidemiological situation.

She believes that there is no better option for students from in-person classes, and this is especially important for the children, because the reforms in the first and fourth grade are starting, which, she says, would not achieve the projected effect, if teaching takes place through some another form and there is no direct teacher – students interaction.