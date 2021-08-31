The Municipality of Struga requested the Government, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Health and the Commission for Infectious Diseases to postpone the start of the school year in the Municipality of Struga.

After Monday’s meeting, the Municipality of Struga informed on Facebook that a conclusion was reached that the situation is worse than the previous year and that the start of the school year should be postponed, instead of September 1 to start on September 20 in Struga.

Several schools in Bitola also asked to hold classes online, and there are announcements from other cities as well.

