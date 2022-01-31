The Association of high-school students welcomed the decision to have the school year resume with in-person classes. School starts tomorrow, after the winter break, that began with New Year, was extended by 10 days.

Citing quality of education, the Association asks that school is held either in-person, or in mixed system, with online classes made available, but not in an online-only model. Macedonia is going through a major new wave of the pandemic, with a record high infection rate.